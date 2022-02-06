I am writing to clarify a couple of points made in your front page article of Jan. 27. The statement is made that “nuclear is widely considered one of the most practical ways to eliminate the world’s dependence on fossil fuels for power generation.”
What is more accurate is nuclear power is the only practical method for doing so.
Considering just the amount of material and land area required, modular reactors are about equal to gas turbines as small-mass sources of power. They can produce a kilowatt using about 1 kilogram of fixed materials. Wind and solar are terrible in this regard, requiring perhaps as much as a kilogram to produce only 1 watt. This does not even include the needed energy storage.
With regard to land area, the most recent wind farm proposals approved in Albany county need about 80 acres to produce 1 MW of nameplate rated power plant. A GE gas turbine can produce 20 times this on a portable flatbed trailer.
The Natrium reactors are too large (345 MW) to make the same comparison reasonable.
Wyoming currently produces some 10% of the total energy consumed in the U.S. and ranks No. 3 or so behind Texas and Louisiana. To produce its equivalent with wind energy (assuming 35% capacity factor for wind) would take at least 72 million acres of wind farm. Wyoming is only 63 million acres in total size.