I’m old. I remember 5-cent stamps, 10-cent candy bars, 19-cent burgers and saving up 12 quarters from babysitting jobs to buy my first LP.
Everything goes up.
Why is everyone acting like increased prices at the pump are surprising? Other countries have paid much more than we do for decades.
Why? Because congresspeople listen to lobbyists and take money from donors to give the oil and gas industry special tax breaks and to look the other way when they pollute the earth, endanger our health and lives, and court dictators who engage in human rights violations.
Also because companies can.
Conservatives don’t like welfare, yet have made that industry the greatest welfare recipient in history. Do you think the CEOs and energy corporations are hurting? Or are they still raking in the loot, making economic inequality greater and greater?
Members of the Trump party, real RINOs, love to blame Biden. Well, they blame everything on him without presenting any solutions to anything.
You don’t hear them putting any responsibility on big oil and gas or taking any themselves. It is not in their personal interest to do so, and to heck with the interests of the American people.
Have you noticed the spate of ads condemning liberals and scaring people by projecting all sorts of dire consequences if a certain bill is passed? Did you notice that the speaker in one of them claims to be an expert on bull dookie since he is a rancher, but gives no credentials for the issues the bill addresses?
In fact, he never actually says what the bill is about, just blame Democrats and put the fear of them in Trump base. Fact free, (the script is to) just do what you are told and forget facts, reason and truth. That’s bull dookie. Ask him about anti-trust issues sometime.
Don’t just accept attacks on “liberals” and vague threats of disaster. Think for yourself. Get the facts. Ask questions. Be an informed citizen, not an obedient stooge.