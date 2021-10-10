In the Oct. 7 Boomerang article “Committee examines possible business tax,” Cale Case of Lander said about Wyoming’s low business tax rate: “If that is such a great strategy, why is our population growth for the past two decades flat as a pancake?”
Jerry Obermueller of Casper then was quoted to say that, “most companies that come to Wyoming export their products out of state and therefore pay income taxes in other jurisdictions.”
It’s not low taxes, but amenities and other realities that draw new business to Wyoming. If I’m looking to relocate my business I’m going to look at the potential labor force, schools for employee children, cost of housing and a grim reality for Wyoming, political orientation.
Being one of the most politically flaky states in the nation doesn’t brighten Wyoming’s glow to potential businesses and residents. The solidly conservative Liz Cheney has a bunch of what a friend called “Loony Toons” challenging her. Because Liz has a national reputation, our House race has become slow news day fodder for comedians and columnists.
Wyoming survives at the teat of mother coal/oil/gas. Until we take responsibility for our own well-being and future and institute a state corporate and personal income tax, our economy, our schools and our future will continue the slow slide into destitution and become the definition of mediocrity.
A hard look at Wyoming is found in Sam Western’s 2002 book “Pushed off the Mountain, Sold Down the River: Wyoming’s Search for its Soul.” It’s still relevant.