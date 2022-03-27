Take if from a boomer — we failed

My generation — the baby boomers — failed miserably to make its vision for a future based in caring for one another come into being.
The counterculture of the late 1960s blossomed in pockets around the country. It was quickly reduced to a stereotype of drug-doing hippies living in communes. This stereotype continues.
The ideas that structured this vision for a transformed future were made laughable and dismissive. This occurred despite their moral and ethical parallel with Christian values and ethics. Christian religions charge believers to develop the ability to think, feel and do as Jesus would as they navigate worldly experience.
Another way of saying this is that Christians are open to the workings of a higher power through them.
The counterculture eschewed organized religion while promoting the individual, familial and communal attempts to live ethical and moral lives. So many Christian sects claim authority to interpret the Bible. What was it these often competing sects had in common?
I remember conversations exploring what the values to live by could be. Love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness and compassion were common values we’d explore. We’d turn into our lives and work to live these values. The values we opened to are the same listed by the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Galatians. These values seemed universal. In some form all religions share a common set of ethics and values.
So what happened to the blossoming signaled by what we know as the counterculture? Why did organized religion focus on the most egregious behaviors of adolescent boomers rather than the common effort to live ethical and moral lives? Why did the boomer generation narrow efforts to live a good life to successfully making money within the amoral marketplace?
Every boomer I know can point to a life that included working to make the world a better place in which to live. Individually, each of us feels good about our 40 years of working. However, at the generational level, we have failed.
Our generation failed to transform society’s foundation. We had a countercultural vision, a religious foundation, and we failed to come together to create a society based in caring for one another.
We have passed this work on to Gen X, Gen Y and the Millennials.