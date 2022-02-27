I am writing to the attention of Chairwoman Tara Nethercott, R-Laramie, and the rest of the Senate Judiciary Committee to express frustration in my attempt to testify on Senate File 102.
After logging onto Zoom, I waited through the discussion of two bills before logging off just before 10 a.m. with no opportunity to comment on SF 102. It should be noted that other than Tara Muir, public policy director for the Wyoming Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, speaking directly to the concern about domestic violence, testimony was slanted toward support of the bill. Then time ran out before those of us who wished to speak against the bill could do so.
Wyoming’s unique size allows for people to become familiar with their legislators. Technology has made it possible for our small citizenry to speak directly to legislators from their homes across a vast state. Those who are most active in advocacy tend to become known by legislators.
Therefore, I suspect that my name has become known as an advocate for sensible gun legislation and was muted because it was convenient to allow the appearance of broad support for SF 102.
I live in Laramie and have lived in Wyoming since 1993. My husband and 15-year-old son are hunters. We are a gun-owning family. They both have participated in hunter safety courses, and a federal-level background check was conducted when my husband purchased the rifle.
I advocate because I believe sensible gun legislation will increase safety, of which temporarily preventing access to guns is a part if the situation warrants such an action.
I am concerned that SF 102, even with amendments, will sow confusion for law enforcement officers within circumstances in which swift, clear decisions must be made. The fear of looming penalties will undoubtedly cloud a law enforcement officer’s judgment when decisiveness is necessary.
My desired result from this letter is two-fold:
1. For all bills, allow time for all public comments, even if that requires limiting the duration of speaking time.
2. Further amendments for SF 102 indicate circumstances in which law enforcement can prevent access to guns when there is a concern for domestic violence or self-harm.