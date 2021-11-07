Albany County Clean Water Advocates (ACCWA) thanks the elected officials, county and city staff, volunteers on county and city boards and commissions and concerned citizens who, over the past two and half years, have contributed to the effort to protect our drinking water that comes from the Casper Aquifer.
These efforts culminated in a vote by the majority of commissioners to approve the regulations last Tuesday. Thank you. This is a sustained effort of which we can all be proud.
The new regulations correct errors of longstanding in the boundary of the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, which is important because an accurate APOZ will prevent the storage and use of hazardous materials in the area where they are most likely to reach the aquifer.
The new regulations also implement the recommendation of the county’s Casper Aquifer Protection Plan for large-lot zoning within the APOZ. This builds on the foundation of the Pilot Hill purchase, which provides recreation and aquifer protection over the upper portion of the APOZ.
ACCWA also thanks the county and city for beginning a cooperative effort on an updated, unified Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, which will continue the effort to protect our precious drinking water resource for generations to come.
ACCWA maintains a library of relevant documents and studies for public information and use on our website at albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org, and we pledge our continuing assistance to efforts to strengthen protection of our community’s drinking water.