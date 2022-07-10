Our family would like to give a big thank you to the Laramie Department of Parks and Recreation.

The renovation of Kiowa Park is nearly complete. It is clear how much they value safety, enjoyable use, families and community.

A special thank you goes to Scott Hunter, Mike and their crew. Just as they took wonderful care installing our Little Free Library, they protected it during the renovation with equal care.

They’re the best!

Karen, Steve and Eric Williams

Laramie

