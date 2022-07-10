Thanks city for park renovation Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our family would like to give a big thank you to the Laramie Department of Parks and Recreation.The renovation of Kiowa Park is nearly complete. It is clear how much they value safety, enjoyable use, families and community.A special thank you goes to Scott Hunter, Mike and their crew. Just as they took wonderful care installing our Little Free Library, they protected it during the renovation with equal care.They’re the best!Karen, Steve and Eric WilliamsLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.