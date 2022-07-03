Thanks Laramie for a great visit Jul 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We just spent 10 days visiting from Phoenix, Arizona, and we wanted to say thank you.Thank you for your wonderful town, your excellent bars and restaurants, your amazing weather, your cool murals and, most especially, the friendly people.We’ll see you again soon!Mike and Karen GrosePhoenix, Arizona Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.