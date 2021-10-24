Though I disagree with her views about her personal rights as they relate to mask mandates at Laramie High School, I respect Ms. Grace Smith speaking out and applaud how she did it in a respectful way.
I am likewise grateful that the Laramie Police Department treated her with respect and hope that her teachers and fellow students do as well.
I would also like to draw media coverage to other people in Laramie demonstrating their rights and responsibilities, as the two go hand in hand in relation to COVID precautions. These are the many people and organizations that in small and large ways make life safer.
I am in two categories that increase my risk for COVID complications — age 65 and older and I have an autoimmune disorder. So, I especially appreciate people’s attention to care for others.
Thank you to Dr. Lowe and Snowy Range Vision for their compassionate and careful COVID precautions since the beginning of the pandemic by spacing patients, requiring masks and attention to cleanliness.
Thank you to Drs. Cupps and Bondurant for the same and for stating clearly their vaccination status so that people can make informed decisions about their health care.
Thank you to Snowy Range Health for its similar practices.
I feel safe going to these offices and appreciate greatly their quiet and continual ways of thinking of others safety.
And thanks to Walmart and Big Hollow Coop for making it so easy since the start of the pandemic to order and pick up groceries at the curb.
Rights and responsibilities are opposite sides of the same coin, so thanks to these people and businesses and to all other businesses that responsibly take similar precautions in making their places safe for customers and clients, and to everyone in the Laramie community who wears masks in public and is vaccinated.
They do this not just for their own safety but out of care and concern for others.