Liz Cheney cosponsored a bill to correct the “mismanagement of our national forests,” something with which I most heartily agreed. My first recollection of her attack on then-President Donald Trump came after he had criticized the Bush-Cheney administration for getting into wars in the Middle East.
As vice-chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack, Liz leads a witch hunt she has said “will keep Trump from ever being President again.”
With Liz’s influence and position with the radical Dems, the “darling of the media” could do much good for Wyoming and the United States if she chose. Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, said that,” Liz has damaged the presidency and executive privilege needed for confidential advice.”
I receive slick fliers claiming causes I have never known Liz to work on or support. What has Liz done to fight inflation, change the idiotic fossil fuel policy, control the southern border, reduce crime, improve horribly bad inner-city schools or strengthen our weak foreign policy?
She plans to win re-election using tons of money from a Bush fundraiser in Dallas and many other dark money sources. She also uses the highly regarded Cheney family name.
I have never heard or seen any TV, radio, internet or newspaper article in which Liz has disagreed with President Biden or Speaker Pelosi. Her national political ambitions and her hate for Trump are all-consuming. She wants to keep Pelosi as Speaker. Dems shout “coup” like pigeons when Trump challenges the count. Al Gore went to court seeking recounts of two counties in Florida where Dems controlled the counts. That was OK.
Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, recently said, “Pelosi decides who will ‘testify’” before the ad-hoc committee. People who bring exculpatory evidence are not allowed to “testify.”
Why do we NOT hear from: The D.C. chief of police, officers working in the Capitol on Jan. 6, the sergeant at arms who controls the Capitol police? The Secret Service agents who were in the car that day publicly stated an outlandish tale witness Hutchinson told did not happen.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that “Liz lied again.”
This “hearing” is the Kavanaugh hearing all over again. Both used dishonest witnesses. They must’ve hired the same producer. This is the same old attention-getter like the “new proof of Russian collusion” Adam Schiff claimed for three years.