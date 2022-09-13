...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Do you know there is land in Wyoming belonging to you that you cannot access? You can be a hunter, a hiker, a trail rider or even a bird watcher and your land is off limits.
Why? Simple. Because there are rich ranchers blocking your access. These guys think your land really belongs to them and it's there to enhance the value of their ranches by having a “private hunting preserve” just for them.
One doesn’t have to go far from Laramie to see this abuse firsthand. Ever try to hunt Elk Mountain? It belongs to you, but good luck!
Now The Iron Bar LCC Ranch at Elk Mountain, owned by North Carolina resident Fredric Eshelman, is claiming damages of $7.75 million for loss to the ranch’s value because he could not win a case keeping hunters off “his” public land.
This is not the only case in Wyoming where landowners are blocking public land. Just look north to Cody and Heart Mountain. It's the same story there.
It's kind of like COVID in Wyoming — it’s everywhere.
It is time for our Republican-controlled Legislature to start representing us all, not just rich ranchers and big money in our state. It is time for you to have a voice in Wyoming. It is time for justice.
Wyoming needs a law requiring private land owners provide “good“ access across theirs to public public lands sitting behind their fences. “Good” doesn’t mean taking some mountain goat trail. "Good” means a trail a child would be safe walking. Or, they should pay the helicopter rental fee needed to get us to our land!
Public land is not there to enhance ranch values. It is for each and every one of us to enjoy.
Don’t let your government keep sticking its head in the sand and ignore us. Make it hear you and take appropriate action, not wait another 10 years. You deserve nothing less.
Remind these elected officials that you vote, and big money shouldn’t have a vote to infringe on your rights.