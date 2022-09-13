Do you know there is land in Wyoming belonging to you that you cannot access? You can be a hunter, a hiker, a trail rider or even a bird watcher and your land is off limits.

Why? Simple. Because there are rich ranchers blocking your access. These guys think your land really belongs to them and it's there to enhance the value of their ranches by having a “private hunting preserve” just for them.

