Candidates for Wyoming governor and superintendent of public instruction gathered in Sheridan last week for a candidate forum.
According to the Sheridan Press, several of the candidates “emphasized the importance of protecting children from potentially dangerous worldviews (such as) critical race theory.”
In what world is critical race theory a “dangerous worldview?”
Critical race theory has been misrepresented as teaching that all white people are racists. The truth is quite the opposite. CRT is an attempt to help all of us overcome racism. Rather than heighten racial tensions, its true goal is to erase them. Here’s how it really works.
We can all agree that racism is bad. Even people who oppose CRT don’t want to be thought of as racists. They want to believe that racism is a thing of the past, that society has evolved beyond it. We have anti-discrimination laws now; we had a Black president for eight years. Aren’t we living in a post-racial society now?
CRT scholars say, “I’m glad you think racism is bad. We agree. But then why are black men stopped more frequently by the police? Why are they incarcerated at a much higher rate than white people? Why are most victims of police shootings black? Why is it so much harder for black people to get bank loans or to purchase homes?”
These scholars prove each of these facts with unimpeachable statistics. The numbers don’t lie.
The scholars then ask, why is this still happening? Is there something about the criminal justice system that causes these things to continue to be true? Are police or jurors suffering from implicit bias against persons of color? Are there hidden assumptions built into lending rules? Is there a wealth bias built into distribution of social goods? And if so, how do we overcome these systemic biases to achieve actual equality?
If we can identify and eliminate those biases, perhaps we can finally achieve the race-neutral society that we all agree is our goal.
We should all support critical race theory to help us build the equal and fair community we all want.