Critical race theory (CRT) is a theory that promotes Marxism, racism and general hatred toward democratic principles. Marxists in the United States have simply changed their revolutionary theory to substitute race for class.
There are several words used by its supporters to describe critical race theory: equity, social justice, diversity, inclusion and culturally responsive teaching.
Equity sounds non-threatening and is easily confused with the American principle of equality. But the distinction is quite different. Equality — the principle proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, defended in the Civil War and put into law with the 14th and 15th Amendments, Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights of 1965 — is explicitly rejected by critical race theorists. To CRT proponents, equality represents “mere nondiscrimination” and provides camouflage for white supremacy, patriarchy and oppression.
In the name of equity, UCLA law professor and critical race theorist Cheryl Harris proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land, wealth and redistributing the along racial lines.
Critical race proponent Ibram X. Kendi, director of The Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, proposed creating a federal Department of Racism. This department would be independent and unaccountable to the elected branches of government. It would have the power to nullify, veto or abolish any law at any level of government and curtail the speech of political leaders and others who are deemed “racist.”
Marxist? Of course. According to Kendi, “In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.”
What does CRT look like in practice? Here are some examples of CRT in education.
In Springfield, Missouri, a middle school forced teachers to locate themselves on an ”oppression matrix” based on the idea that straight, white, English-speaking Christian males are members of the oppressor class and atone for their privilege and white supremacy.
In Seattle, the school district told white teachers that they are “guilty of ‘spirit murder’ against black children and must bankrupt [their privilege] in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance.”
New York parents complained that white students were learning that they are perpetuating the problem of racism and their families are racists.