This week I sat in on a webinar titled "The Complexities of Domestic Violence and Animal Abuse" designed for veterinarians, law enforcement, animal workers and prosecutors.
I am none of the above, but wanted to know more about the link, which was the focus of this presentation.
More and more agencies across the country are understanding the concept of the link, where animal cruelty typically coincides with other forms of family violence. This relationship has been known and well-documented for years, but agencies are now learning how to work together to successfully hold animal abusers accountable.
Will this happen in the case of the dog that was beaten in Laramie on July 4? (See “Locals angry over dog beating incident,” July 20 Boomerang.)
Wyoming has always been known to be soft on animal cruelty crimes, largely due to its weak laws. But the appalling beating the suspect allegedly gave this pup, to the point of breaking bones, looks to be the specific circumstance our felony law was written for: a person “knowingly, and with intent to cause death or undue suffering, cruelly beats, tortures, torments or mutilates an animal.”
This appears to be precisely what happened July 4.
This dog, once recovered, should not be returned to its abuser. By the way, who is paying the vet bills and associated fees for this dog? Are we, the taxpayers.
Considering the link, which all law enforcement, prosecutors and animal workers should learn about, the suspect should be prosecuted to the full extent of Wyoming’s animal cruelty statute. He should not be let off with a weak warning and meaningless fine, as is often the case. (If convicted), he should not be allowed to have this dog back and should not be allowed to have any animals.
This case should be taken very seriously because we know that without proper accountability from law enforcement and the court system, and without proper counseling, this unfortunate dog may not its abuser's last victim.