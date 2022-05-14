Yes, I am a disgruntled parent of a University of Wyoming student athlete. I’m disgruntled by the break in faith done by the University and the athletic department.
My daughter, a student athlete, committed to competing for the University of Wyoming three years ago. The commitment and signing of a National Letter of Intent was made with a coaching staff that unfortunately moved on last year after many years of success at Wyoming.
Enter the new head coach and staff that has shown it does not believe in loyalty to players that have been loyal and good stewards to not just the university, but to Laramie itself. Players who did not fit the mold the new staff was looking for were shut out and shunned at both practices and games during the fall and spring seasons.
At the end of the year, my daughter and other players were told they needed to part ways from the team. I in other words, they were cut. One of the most egregious parts is that this decision was dropped on them without prior warning with only two weeks left in the semester.
My complaint has nothing to do with athletic scholarship money. My daughter is in a sport that has limited scholarship availability. She received enough scholarship money to pay for books. All other tuition, fees and housing are paid out of her pockets. It’s not about money. It’s about promises made, promises not kept, fidelity and loyalty.
This experience tarnishes what had been nothing but positive interactions from all the Wyoming and Laramie residents and university staff, starting with our first visit.
The University made a commitment to the student athletes under the previous coaching staff that was made in good faith with the previous staff acting as representatives of the University of Wyoming.
For a coaching staff to come in and obliterate that contract in the manner they did does not represent what I have come to know as Wyoming values.
So I’ll ask, are these values you want represented by the athletic program at the University of Wyoming?