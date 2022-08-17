It is no secret that many Wyoming Republicans still support Donald Trump. I ask them to consider the new things we have learned about Trump this year.
In the Jan. 6th committee hearings, Trump was implicated by his fellow Republicans and members of his own administration, including Attorney General William Barr, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
We learned that Trump planned his "big lie" of a stolen election, starting the lie several months before the 2020 election; and that he led several attempts to steal the election himself, including pressuring state officials, arranging fake slates of electors, pressuring his own Justice Department and finally summoning a mob to Washington, D.C., on the day of election certification to march on the Capitol to stop or change the certification.
When Trump was told the mob was armed, he asked for magnetometers to be taken down so more in the mob could keep their arms. He sought to lead the mob himself and physically attacked his own Secret Service detail when they took him back to the White House.
While the mob came within a few yards of Mike Pence, who they wanted to hang, Trump tweeted encouragement and said perhaps Mike Pence deserved to be hung, waiting more than three hours before telling the mob, "Go home, we love you, you are very special."
We also learned that Trump was a dangerous man-child in the White House, throwing his meals at a wall or on the carpet if he was upset. When Putin invaded Ukraine, Trump approved, saying, "This is genius."
As I write this letter, there are reports that there are nuclear secrets among the classified documents that Trump stole from the United States. Perhaps he intended to barter them to his friend Vlad for asylum?
The only reason to vote for a Harriet Hageman or a Chuck Gray is if you still believe Trump's lies. Look at the evidence and think again before you vote.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Editor's note: This letter was submitted after our cutoff deadline to print before the primary election.