In Washington, D.C., and on Capitol Hill, requests for troops (during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot) require approval of Mayor Muriel Bowser in D.C. and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, at the Capitol. The Capital Hill Police report to the Sargent at Arms, who answers to Speaker Pelosi.
On live TV on June 9 (during the first congressional committee hearing) John Solomon, investigative journalist, showed a timeline document he obtained from the D.C. police. It showed intelligence reports for three and four days before Jan. 6 with statements from radical groups planning to violently attack the capital building on Jan 6.
The timeline showed the D.C. police had contacted Mayor Bowser about calling for troops. Bowser declined all of several recommendations from the chief of police.
Also on live TV on June 9, Kash Patel, chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Defense, said that intelligence information was the basis for contact between the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Nancy Pelosi’s office and several more contacts with the Sargent at Arms for the House, all concerning the need for National Guard troops for Jan 6.
Patel also stated that Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Patel (himself), President Trump and Gen. Mark Milley were present at a Jan. 4, 2021, meeting in the White house. During that meeting the president authorized up to 20,000 National Guard troops for the protest march Jan. 6.
Patel also stated that after that meeting he was present for several contacts with the House Sargent at Arms when requests for approval for troops were denied. Patel stated on TV that the first approval for troops from Pelosi came in the afternoon of Jan. 6.
The only fatality in the Capitol Jan. 6 was a woman, Ashley Babbitt, who died from gunshot by a Capital Police officer. There were no police fatalities.
(Editor’s note: While there were no police fatalities at the Capitol on Jan. 6, at least nine deaths have been attributed to the riot. In the days, weeks and months following, four Capitol Police officers involved have died by suicide. Another officer died after a series of strokes suffered hours afterward. Two Trump supporters died of natural causes and another by accidental overdose.)
Two Republican members of Pelosi’s committee, congressmen Jordan of Ohio and Banks of Indiana, questioned suppression of much of the relevant evidence and were promptly kicked off her ad-hoc committee.
Pelosi’s committee is now all people who voted to impeach President Trump. We have another Pelosi meeting with no cross-examination or witnesses for the other side, no due process and just a one-sided propaganda event.
The May 19 Boomerang quotes Liz Cheney as calling a conservative Republican “anti- Semitic, white-supremacist, pro-Hitler, pro-Putin.”
Liz, as vice-chair of Pelosi’s committee, is a cheerleader for the left wing socialists (or is Marxists?) who are trying to destroy our country.
Norm Merriam
Laramie