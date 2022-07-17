Regarding Dave Simpson’s redundant columns, OK, we get it!
We get that you will never understand the importance of the Jan. 6 hearings and the threat to our democracy that was and is Donald Trump. You will never accept that he was never qualified to be president; that he never understood our system of government, fair play or the rule of law; that he cares for nothing and no one but himself and is the main cause of the deep division between citizens today.
Trump was a showman, not a statesman, and the majority of American voters saw right through his lies and voted him out, thank God.
He treated our government like a game show concerned only with winners and losers. He acted like a naughty child grasping at any argument to excuse his bad behavior, the behavior that led to several deaths and hundreds of injuries in the brutal attack on our nation’s capitol.
He opened the door to anyone who would worship him and welcomed the support of known white supremacy groups that embrace racism and violence.
I am grateful that the congressional Jan. 6 panel is shining the light of truth on what happened that day when that man-child refused to accept that our free and fair elections worked and that he is the loser.
No, it’s nothing like Watergate and no, it’s not a trial, and we’re not biting on those bones.
Following the violent attack, 865 people have been criminally charged, there are 309 guilty pleas, more than 100 trial dates are set and five have been convicted as of June. The lives of the attacked and many of the attackers have been negatively changed forever.
Yes, Mr. Simpson, Trump’s guilt is a foregone conclusion as millions of us watched in real time, watched in horror, as the former president stood in front of that crowd on Jan. 6, lied about the election and rallied his armed supporters to fight for their country and march to the Capitol to interrupt the final, legal certification of our presidential election.
After learning the rest of the story of what actually happened that day from the Jan. 6 committee witnesses and from all the communications and videos, we can only hope that no one who still supports Trump or his stolen election lies will ever win an election in Wyoming or anywhere in the United States of America.