Every day I hear about more bombings going on in Ukraine at the hands of Russian artillery. If I could, what would I do about it?
My answer: Let NATO decide.
But Ukraine is not a member of NATO.
Alright then, step 1 is to let NATO adopt Ukraine, if Ukraine is willing of course. Then once Ukraine is a member of NATO, NATO could decide, right?
I realize any effort in this mess is risky. It’s hard to know how Russia will react if suddenly it is having to confront an alliance of nations rather than a single one, but that would be far more practical than letting a monster continue its destruction of that single nation.
I also realize that NATO is aiding Ukraine by accepting Ukrainian refugees and supplying Ukraine with considerable armaments to defend itself, but why not take a chance and let NATO do what it was formed so long ago to do — defend a member nation as if all members of that alliance are being attacked?
I suspect that if Russia had to deal with a tit-for-tat arrangement, it would not long be so aggressive. If Russia had to deal with a missile-for-missile exchange, it would not be so willing to send off missiles itself.
Well, anyway that is how I see it.
NATO, do what you were formed to do. By your support of Ukraine, you already consider Ukraine an “unofficial member.” Why not make her an official member and then proceed accordingly? Then you can negotiate with Russia once it has withdrawn from Ukraine.
I realize that Russia has long threatened Ukraine that if she were to join with NATO, Russia would consider it an act of war and Russia would have to defend itself; but Ukraine did not join with NATO — and it is still being attacked.
Let us forget past threats and deal with current realities. Ukraine needs NATO and NATO needs Ukraine. Let us proceed accordingly.