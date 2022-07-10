Thank you to U.S. Sens. Barrasso and Lummus for clarifying their support of the Supreme Court justice decision curbing EPA powers. The Supreme Court ruled to limit EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
We understand that this decision calls for Congress to act specifically with “clear congressional authorization,” the court said, to aggressively address climate change.
OK then.
Therefore, I urge our senators and our Rep. Cheney to continue to craft and support bipartisan solutions to climate change. And I also urge all my fellow constituents to ask our senators and our representative to take effective climate action. For our elected leaders to take action, they need to know they have our support!
If you are concerned about the 20-year drought negatively affecting Wyoming’s agriculture and wildlands, warmer stream temperatures impacting our cold-water fisheries and the lack of water to enable us to generate power through coal and nuclear energy, then please ask our members of congress to support effective climate change adaptations and solutions such as limiting carbon emissions, sequestering carbon emissions, creating community resiliency or supporting regenerative agriculture and support of forests.
For an easy way to urge them you can use this tool from the bipartisan organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby: cclusa.org/action.