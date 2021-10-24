The important issue of protecting the Casper Aquifer is again being discussed.
On Nov. 2, the Albany County Commission will vote whether to adopt stronger regulations to protect water quality in the aquifer. The opportunity to submit your comments to the Commissioners is over, but you can participate by attending the meeting (in person or online) to encourage them to vote “yes” on these more robust regulations that will protect Laramie’s most precious resource — clean water.
These new regulations are based on, and supported by, numerous studies and expert advice from geologists, hydrologists and engineers.
Some would argue that these regulations place unnecessary restrictions and requirements that would adversely affect residential and commercial development on the APOZ (aquifer protection overly zone), which lies along the eastern edge of the city of Laramie toward the flank of the Laramie Range.
It’s hard to disagree with the old adage that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
I would argue that any cost associated with strengthening and enforcing restrictions of activities over the APOZ is worth every penny if it prevents contamination of our water.
The cost of a clean up after contamination from a leaking underground storage tank or failed septic systems would be much more ... if a clean up were even possible.
The importance of protecting the Casper Aquifer cannot be overstated.
It is a determinant of not only our physical well-being, but also the well-being of future generations and of our local economy.
Please join me in encouraging our commissioners to vote “yes” to these new, stronger aquifer protection regulations.