It plays out every night on TV: Republicans show they have no limits when it comes to attempts to destroy our democracy.
They weaseled into our highest court and weaken our U.S. Senate using the filibuster. They use gerrymandering as a weapon. Republicans, not votes, will decide who wins future elections in many states.
They attack emails, but find it OK to steal thousands of classified documents belonging to the American people, perhaps to be offered for sale from Florida to the highest bidder. How many have already been sold? (What’s worse than a lawyer? Answer, two lawyers and an intimidated judge!)
Why is this? Because the party destroying democracy knows the party defending democracy is nothing but milquetoast. Today’s Republicans know democracy is its own worst enemy. (Nothing new there.)
Our traitors were not always Republican. Traitors are happy to wear whatever hat fits on a given day. In 1875, that hat was a Democratic one when they convinced the North that they would treat blacks fairly with respect, but then proceeded to intimidate and kill a race of people for another 100 years. Even worse, they got away with it!
Then Southern Democrats traded their old Democratic hats for nice new Republican hats when on July 2, 1964, President Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act outlawing all segregation.
Surprise! Guess who welcomed them with open arms? Remember, Trump was a Democratic long before becoming a Republican.
Why do we now let a traitor undermine our democracy daily, avoiding the jail where he belongs? Was Jan. 6, 2021, just the beginning of the end?
We are heading toward an election in November that may be the biggest nightmare this country has ever seen, and then comes the election in 2024. Will your vote no longer matter? Will those be our final elections? Do we now know the date our democracy will be officially dead?
Where is a leader who can save our democracy? Where is our Lincoln? I'm much too old to wait for our justice!