Your Friday article on the truck convoy quotes one of the spectators as saying, “Your vaccination status shouldn’t determine your quality of life.”
She was referring to vaccination requirements by businesses and government agencies, but the simple reality is that your vaccination status DOES determine your quality of life.
Your chances of being hospitalized with COVID-19 are 16 times greater if you are not vaccinated. Your chances of death are 14 times higher. Even if you have had a mild case of COVID, vaccination vastly reduces the chances of life-threatening re-infection.
Protest or support vaccine mandates. Boycott or embrace merchants that insist on proof of vaccination or masks. Lobby your elected representatives. But keep yourself and those around you healthy.
Protesting vaccine mandates by refusing to get vaccinated is like dropping an anvil on your foot to protest OSHA requirements for steel-toed boots.
We may differ on important political issues, but we’d be sorry to see any of our neighbors gasping for breath or dying when most serious cases of this disease are now preventable.
Vaccines are widely available in Laramie at no charge. Get vaccinated. It will improve your chances of being able to engage in a healthy debate about the role of government in public health.