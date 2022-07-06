It happens anytime anywhere in America! We cannot even enjoy a 4th of July parade without the fear of being killed. This time it is Highland Park, Illinois that drew the “short straw.” There is still a lot to learn about this slaughter, but the known facts indicate another AR-15 execution by the excessive number of shots fired. How does 309 mass shootings in the first six months of 2022 sound?
Gee, let’s all get on board the Republican mental health bandwagon. We do not want to offend voters by stating the obvious that it's the guns, stupid!
Public access to AR-15 rifles is the enemy. But the law now says that even taking away the rights of an 18-year-old to purchase an assault rifle, and making him wait until age 21, is a step much too far.
Give me a break.
The Republican politicians are saying better mental health is the solution. That is like telling your grandmother she only needs a Band-Aid not open-heart surgery. It is all a big cop-out!
Why do we elect politicians who fear the truth? Is the truth that hard? Is getting a vote worth people's lives and worth the constant lying to America?
Assault rifles are people killing machines! They are tools of war, not toys. If you want to shoot an assault weapon, join the military. The M16 rifle is the best tool there is in the hands of a soldier or Marine on the battlefield, but not on our rooftops or in our schools, theaters, concerts or supermarkets across America.
When will our U.S. senators start earning their big paychecks and stand up for America, not a political party? Climb out of Mitch McConnell’s back pocket! Do what’s right for a change! Save a life!
It will feel much better than covering for big gun manufacturers' profits and protecting your petty, personal political careers.