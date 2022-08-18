Quiet volunteerism at Pilot Hill
When I started using trails that now comprise the Pilot Hill recreation area a few years back, I thought it was an incredible place to walk a dog and get a little exercise at the edge of Laramie.
However, about a year and a half ago I abruptly ended my use of the area. I was absolutely disgusted over the density of dog feces on and adjacent to trails and upset over people’s irresponsibility and unwillingness to pick up after their dogs.
I didn’t return to Pilot Hill until recently, and the contrast couldn’t have been more stark or more appreciated!
I walked my dog over a longer outer loop and saw only one old dog pile. As I approached the Willet Street trailhead from the opposite direction, I found three piles, picked them up and disposed of them in the trash barrel provided at the trailhead (along with an ample supply of plastic bags for dog owners to pick-up after their dogs).
Thanks to both the staff of the recreation area and a longtime Laramie resident, retired University of Wyoming zoology professor, local conservation champion and now part-time poo master Harold Bergman, Pilot Hill is now significantly cleaner.
Harold is a friend and would periodically mention he was out filling bags of dog droppings, making sure the Pilot Hill bag containers were full and reminding dog owners to carry plastic bags. But until last week, I had no idea just how much difference the efforts of Harold and others have made to restore Pilot Hill to such a wonderful and welcoming trail system.
Harold’s efforts are worthy of recognition and community appreciation. I hope his example will encourage more people to clean up after their dogs, both at Pilot Hill and other recreation areas.
Mike Lockhart
Laramie
