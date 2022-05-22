The annual Ag Expo presented by the Albany County CattleWomen took place on May 10-11 at the University of Wyoming Hansen Arena.

Information about various aspects of agriculture was successfully presented to more than 350 mainly third grade students and 75 teachers and parents.

Snowy Range FFA students guided younger students through a series of stations.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our committee, sponsors, presenters and all of the other volunteers who helped with this expo. We appreciate their support and couldn’t do it without them.

Betty Wortman and Mary Louise Wood

Co-chairwomen Expo Committee

Albany County CattleWomen

