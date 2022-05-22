...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming. This
includes Rawlins, Laramie, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The annual Ag Expo presented by the Albany County CattleWomen took place on May 10-11 at the University of Wyoming Hansen Arena.
Information about various aspects of agriculture was successfully presented to more than 350 mainly third grade students and 75 teachers and parents.
Snowy Range FFA students guided younger students through a series of stations.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank our committee, sponsors, presenters and all of the other volunteers who helped with this expo. We appreciate their support and couldn’t do it without them.