If you like inflation at 9.1%, the stock market down more than 20%, rapid depletion of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve with oil going to China, our southern border hemorrhaging, our military declining fast, crime rampant in our streets, our supply chain failing, China flexing muscles while we watch timidly, 107,000 Americans dying from drug overdose each year, daily lies from the Biden handlers and trainers and the Dems trying to promote another wave of corona virus “emergencies” for the election, then you should vote for Liz Cheney.

The “know-it-all left-wing radicals who control our government will not listen to economists, military experts, managers, foreign policy experts or our intelligence people,” said Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, while discussing the radical leftists who control the Biden Administration. “They do not like free speech. They do not like the Constitution either.”

