In the 2020 general election, virtually every voter cast a vote for president. But in the races for the Laramie City Council, twice as many voters "undervoted" (didn't mark a circle at all) than voted for any single candidate!
As a result, the City Council — essentially untethered from the will of the people — enacted ordinances that harmed Laramie's economy and quality of life. They made repairs and renovations more expensive and harder to perform; imposed severe restrictions on the improvement of cellular service; increased the costs of rental and owner-occupied housing; allowed builders to construct apartments and houses without adequate parking; wasted our tax money on unnecessary "pet" projects; and threatened the safety of our neighborhoods and our downtown.
At the same time, they so neglected their essential oversight responsibilities that we nearly lost service at our local airport!
While there are many threats to Laramie's quality of life, housing affordability, economic development and future prospects, the greatest of all is apathy.
Even if you're a University of Wyoming student who spends most of your time on the UW campus, it's vital to learn about the candidates for local offices — particularly City
Council the Albany County County Commission and sheriff — and weigh in.
For details, see the League of Women Voters' summary at vote411.org and visit the candidates' own websites. If we fail to take even a few
minutes to do this, we'll get what we deserve: government that's undemocratic, unresponsive, bureaucratic, opaque and even autocratic.
Let's do better. If we do, we can ensure that Laramie remains a desirable place to work, attend school and live.