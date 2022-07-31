In the 2020 general election, virtually every voter cast a vote for president. But in the races for the Laramie City Council, twice as many voters "undervoted" (didn't mark a circle at all) than voted for any single candidate!

As a result, the City Council — essentially untethered from the will of the people — enacted ordinances that harmed Laramie's economy and quality of life. They made repairs and renovations more expensive and harder to perform; imposed severe restrictions on the improvement of cellular service; increased the costs of rental and owner-occupied housing; allowed builders to construct apartments and houses without adequate parking; wasted our tax money on unnecessary "pet" projects; and threatened the safety of our neighborhoods and our downtown.

