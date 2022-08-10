Anyone who knows what “vote harvesting” is raise your hand. If not, Chuck Grey will tell you!
Did you know Wyoming must worry about having a fair election? Again, ask Chuck. Did you know Liz Cheney is working with Nancy Pelosi and Washington insiders to take away your freedom? Get with Harriet on this one! Liz votes for gun control (again, according to Harriet).
All this from the candidates and the political party controlled by the biggest liar and traitor in American history, Donald Trump. This is the new Republican party of the Jan. 6, 2021, coup against America. This is the party taking away your rights, all you Wyoming Cowgirls out there!
Why do these politicians fail to mention “The Big Lie”? Why do they forget the latest mass shooting that killed 19 Uvalde Texas fourth graders, two teachers and wounded 17 others on May 14? Why do they forget to mention gun manufactures making $1 billion over the past 10 years arming America with assault weapons? How much blood money have they received from the rich gun manufacturers?
You do know mass shootings always happen somewhere else don’t you? (Right!)
You know the people making such claims are doing so just for your benefit, right? You know that once elected they will again find their honesty and integrity, right? Or at the very least, they will look up the meaning in Webster’s Dictionary.
Are you really as stupid as they think you are? If so, all Wyoming minions out there must vote for Harriet Hageman for Congress and Chuck Gray for Wyoming Secretary of State. It’s the "cowboy way!"