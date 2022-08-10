Anyone who knows what “vote harvesting” is raise your hand. If not, Chuck Grey will tell you!

Did you know Wyoming must worry about having a fair election? Again, ask Chuck. Did you know Liz Cheney is working with Nancy Pelosi and Washington insiders to take away your freedom? Get with Harriet on this one! Liz votes for gun control (again, according to Harriet).

