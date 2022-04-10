...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Do you really want an endorsement from a confirmed traitor? This is not just a run-of-the-mill traitor. This traitor (Donald Trump) organized a political coup to attack Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overthrow our democracy.
Today this traitor embraces the war criminal Vladimir Putin. This guy gets “love letters” from North Korea. He was impeached for withholding $400 million in aid to Ukraine for a political favor.
Do you happen to remember that our two cowardly Wyoming senators betrayed America by voting to keep Trump in office? This traitor has thrown his own family members under the bus, and will again.
When looking for the definition of a bully, he is the model.
Granted, Wyoming has lots of Trump lovers who will vote for traitor. They have no interest in having democracy in America.
Well, maybe they do, but are too stupid to know what democracy looks like or what an authoritarian government is and what it does to its citizens.
Is becoming a member of the U.S. Congress worth selling yourself out to the likes of Donald Trump? Remember that in the end, the only thing any of us have is our good name!
It’s your choice. Embrace a traitor or stand for democracy. Win an election as a patriot or lose as a patriot. Become one of a rare breed of Republicans that puts America first.
You know a Republican patriot close to home to use as your model. What are you?