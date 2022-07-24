I am writing in response the article headlined, “Locals angry over dog beating incident” in the July 20 edition. I am deeply saddened and upset that this beautiful puppy was beaten so severely it broke her bones and required surgery.
I would like to know why authorities didn’t charge this as a felony? As the article states: Animal cruelty can be a misdemeanor or felony offense, depending on the nature of abuse. State statutes say cruelty rises to the level of a felony if someone “knowingly, and with intent to cause death or undue suffering, cruelly beats, tortures, torments or mutilates an animal.”
I think this incident surely rises to the level of a felony according to the above description, as this was intentional and caused undue suffering.
I also would like authorities to assure the public that this puppy will not be returned to (an alleged) abuser. In addition to this man (potentially) being a danger to animals, he also may be a danger to people as well. There’s a great deal of crossover between cruelty to animals and domestic abuse. For example, surveys show 71% of domestic violence victims reported that their abuser also targeted pets, and researchers found that pet abuse occurred in 88% of families under supervision for physical abuse of their children.
The person who beat this dog should not be allowed to have pets and should be required to seek mental health services.
When it comes to animal protection, Wyoming ranks as one of the worst states. That’s why I joined the Wyoming Coalition for Animal Protection. We need to make sure law enforcement training ensures proper investigation of animal cruelty cases and appropriate charges.
If existing laws are poorly written and cannot be enforced, then we need to stand up for better city ordinances and state laws that will further protect our beloved companion animals from such horrific treatment.