I am writing in response the article headlined, “Locals angry over dog beating incident” in the July 20 edition. I am deeply saddened and upset that this beautiful puppy was beaten so severely it broke her bones and required surgery.

I would like to know why authorities didn’t charge this as a felony? As the article states: Animal cruelty can be a misdemeanor or felony offense, depending on the nature of abuse. State statutes say cruelty rises to the level of a felony if someone “knowingly, and with intent to cause death or undue suffering, cruelly beats, tortures, torments or mutilates an animal.”

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus