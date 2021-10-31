Some thoughts about current life in Laramie and the USA.
We either protect the Casper Aquifer or we don't. Simple as that. Bending rules, relaxing regulations or looking the other way is foolhardy. If you allow for potential mishaps, they will eventually happen.
Wyoming is now No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths per hospitalizations. Top of the list. Does everyone think we should still resist all vaccines and have our Legislature enact laws to resist a federal law that still isn't even in place? We all have rights. You don't, however, have a right to drive 100 mph down the highway, because you might kill someone, including yourself. I believe I have a right NOT to be infected with the virus from someone who refuses to act for the greater good. It's not really a great honor to lead everyone in COVID fatalities. But let's keep fighting it politically, religiously or simply because we believe everything we read on social media. It should all work our OK, right?
The new UW parking structure on Grand Avenue is underway. I hope that we will not soon be subjected to another article about how we must reduce classes, instructors and operations because the school simply doesn't have the money. They have it, it's just all going to endless construction.
Does Bob Franken ever write a column without Trump's name in it? I've never seen one.
We are nearing passage of a multi-trillion dollar bill to do who knows what. A lot of it is handouts. The politicos tell us it's "paid for," but they are lying. This current administration and Congress is lost, uninformed and hell-bent on converting our country into a socialist empire. Someone will have to pay. Guess who that'll be.
This is not just my ranting and raving. We have serious issues, and we all better wake up before irreversible damage is done.
Pay attention. Let those in power know how you feel. And if you believe things are all right, it is your right to do nothing at all.