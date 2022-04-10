I would like to pass on a few observations about the recent redistricting and the new city of Laramie wards.
On the state level, the residents of Wyoming expect very little, and the state Legislature delivered what was expected. They took too long to make a decision, some legislators practiced uncivilized discourse and they finally settled on a plan the governor let become law without his signature.
Their plan has the possibility of being challenged in court, which of course will cost taxpayers more money — all the time collecting their salaries, which comes from all the residents of Wyoming. An amazing return on our tax dollars.
On the local level, the redistricting process for the wards, in my opinion, wasn’t executed with any better results. It was stated at a recent City Council meeting that approving a map that would let Ward 1 have a population of 52% west of the railroad tracks would divide the city.
I said at that meeting that I disagreed with that viewpoint. I would like to thank Erin O’Doherty for the work she put in to creating that map. It is unfortunate that most of my current Ward 1 councilors voted against that version.
City Council did not get a lot of response from residents regarding this, and as a community I believe we will be worse off for not paying more attention.
I admit that I should have contacted my councilors earlier, but I’m not sure if that would have made a difference. I made my opinion known to the councilors at a recent City Council meeting that I believed dividing Ward 1 was a mistake.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzalez and Mike Massie (who helped design the current ward system) also sent correspondence to the council against such a decision.
The west side and West Laramie community has now been divided down the middle at Snowy Range Road. Ward 1 stretches from the airport, south side of Snowy Range Road, southern half of the west side, south of town and further east than before. Ward 2 now has the northern side of Snowy Range, west side, West Laramie and a portion of north Laramie.
It has been mentioned that the community west of the tracks now has the possibility of having six councilors. Yes, there will be six councilors from Wards 1 and 2, but the likelihood of any of those councilors living west of the railroad tracks is unlikely.
The population in the new wards that reside west of the railroad tracks is the minority population of both wards. That will make it difficult for any candidate from this side of town who supports economic development, paved streets or any kind of benefit to this side of town hard to elect if the majority residents of our new wards who live east of the railroad track have a different viewpoint.
My friends and neighbors on the west side and West Laramie have long felt like the neglected stepchild in the Laramie family. The new wards will do nothing to change this.
The good news is that in 10 years, that version of City Council will get a chance to do this all over again. Who knows what boundaries they will choose then?
We have seen multiple development projects over the last couple of decades that have benefitted our community. They have mostly been east of the railroad tracks. The Recreation Center, senior high school, various elementary schools, water mains, sewer lines, etc.
To be fair, we did get some streets paved and better drainage around Linford school, and an upgraded airport. These upgrades to infrastructure were needed and long overdue.
There is still a lot more that needs to be done with infrastructure and economic development. That is true for all the wards, but especially for the new wards west of the railroad tracks.
Laramie is wonderful place to live, raise a family and own a business, and I have no doubt it will continue to grow and develop and maintain our status as the Gem City of the Plains. Every major capital improvement makes our community and city better regardless of location.
I would just like to suggest that this side of town is worthy of more consideration, even if we won’t have city councilors wholive on this side of town.
Klaus Halbsgut
Laramie