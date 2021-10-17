We've been giving up our freedoms Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Indeed, lack of civility (myself included) is the rule these days.A very wise man once stated, “He who gives up freedom for security, will have neither.”Where does that put us now? Do we have freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of peaceable assembly, freedom to bear arms (soon, no), freedom of civil rights, freedom of religion (soon, no)?Can we do or read what we choose (within the law) with no censorship?We have voluntarily given up these freedoms, to varying degrees.Why? What has happened to us?This systemic, deliberate denial of individual freedoms must stop! What are we going to do about this?Diana EsteveLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Freedom To Bear Arms Freedom Of Speech Freedom Of Thought Law Civil Rights Lack Freedom Denial Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Standoff over face mask results in lockdown at LHS Coroner: Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found Man who died in fire ran back into house Gordon must investigate Campbell County Commission Online LHS threat deemed not credible Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists