Indeed, lack of civility (myself included) is the rule these days.

A very wise man once stated, “He who gives up freedom for security, will have neither.”

Where does that put us now? Do we have freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of peaceable assembly, freedom to bear arms (soon, no), freedom of civil rights, freedom of religion (soon, no)?

Can we do or read what we choose (within the law) with no censorship?

We have voluntarily given up these freedoms, to varying degrees.

Why? What has happened to us?

This systemic, deliberate denial of individual freedoms must stop! What are we going to do about this?

Diana Esteve

Laramie

