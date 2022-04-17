What is too evil for Trump and his supporters?
Looking at your news article about the change in support from Liz Cheney donors to Harriet Hageman, this change appears to be solely because of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement/anointment of Hageman and his relentless attack on Cheney.
Trump is a great admirer of Vladimir Putin and has not condemned Russia’s unprovoked invasion of a free and democratic Ukraine.
The Russian army is committing war crimes every day, targeting civilian populations, hospitals, women and children, and blocking Red Cross aid supplies and evacuation routes. New atrocities are continually being uncovered.
Are Trump and his supporters even capable of recognizing evil?
My question for these unabashed Trump supporters is this: Whose brand are you riding for? Freedom and democracy or a totalitarian dictatorship?
Marius Favret
Laramie
A plea for leadership
The Jan. 6 committee has been hiding behind closed doors for how many months now?
Let’s interview another 100 people in secret. It plans to go public in June when TV watching is at it lowest.
That’s smart!
The attorney general shows us daily that he and his department will do nothing because he is afraid of the big, mean Republicans. But wait, he may be receiving his orders from the president, “Whispering Joe,” who is the one afraid here.
That’s right, our president, along with the Justice Department we depend on to defend us against enemies foreign and domestic, are cowards!
And what luck? Just when America needs another Abraham Lincoln we get Joe Biden and a Merrick Garland.
I am no brain surgeon. I watched the Jan. 6 attack. On that day, I knew exactly who attacked our democracy: Donald Trump. I didn’t need to hide behind closed doors for a year to draw my conclusion.
Gee, I must be a genius!
Well, not really. The difference is I haven’t drank the Cool Aid for cowards — a drink stirred up daily by Whispering Joe and Garland, his not-up-to-the-job attorney general.
Now we expect this Joe to handle Russia. Good luck with that.
A little history lesson: In 1919, the Nazi party had 66 members. It took this political party only 20 years to control all of Germany, kill millions, overrun Europe and take the world into World War II.
Wake up, Joe! Put on your gig-boy pants. We need a leader!
Roy Bane
Albany County
City wants to change the character of neighborhoods
In January, the Laramie City Council changed the character of all R2 and R3 zoning. On Tuesday, the council is meeting to change the character of LR (limited single- family residential) and R1 (single-family residential) neighborhoods. These are the neighborhoods where you live.
My family and I moved to Corthell Hill in the 1980s because of the niceness of the area, but also because I wanted my children to have a good size and safe yard in which to play.
When the family and I moved to where I presently live, the area was zoned so that the minimal size for a residential lot was 7,000 square feet. This figure was later changed to 5,000 square feet, which is still the requirement.
City government now wants to change this and other lot dimensions by approving Ordinance 2044, which is to receive a final and third reading Tuesday.
I looked up Ordinance 2044 and I was appalled as to how the city wants to destroy the residential integrity of the Corthell Hill area and LR- zoned residential areas like Alta Vista. Here are the current and proposed changes.
Cortell Hill
- Minimal lot size: 5,000 square feet now to 4,000 square feet
- Minimal lot width: 50 feet to 30 feet
- Front setback from street: 20 feet to 10 feet
Alta Vista
- Minimal lot size: 7,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet
- Minimal lot width: 60 feet to 30 feet
- Front setback from street: 25 feet to 10 feet
The ordinance also allows detached accessory buildings of up to 600 square feet. These buildings can be up to 40 feet in height and can be on separate utilities.
This can and will change the character of LR and R1 living areas. The changes allow for properties to be modified to the new standards.
Two examples of what could happen is that the building of new structures onto existing houses that can extend a house to 10 feet from the sidewalk or the building of a 40-foot-high structure, that is detached from the house, in the backyard.
A friend told me that there is language in the Laramie Municipal Code that the city is obligated to protect the character of existing residential neighborhoods. Certainly here the city is ignoring its own code.
I expect the city to honor the character of the Corthell Hill area. I and others bought homes here because of the character of the area and, except for minor changes related to safety, we should not accept that the city can change the character of the area.
We vote for people to sit on the City Council to act in our favor and not dishonor us by making changes to the city because the city’s administration has requested them to do so.
Don’t let this happen! Contact council members and let them know you are against Ordinance 2044. Show up at Tuesday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., even if you have to stand outside on the street.
Let city government know you are opposed to what they are doing to our residential neighborhoods. Contact friends who live in R1, LR and RR neighborhoods and ask them to become involved.
If enough people show up at the meeting, the council may defeat the ordinance even though it voted to pass it on the first two readings.
Mundy Aron
Laramie