I have had the privilege to make many trips to Washington, D.C., to advocate on behalf of important public policy issues such as the humanities and our public lands. Among the most substantive and enjoyable of my visits have been those with Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

What always impressed me was that she took the time to study up on the issues and was always prepared. It was clear she was a serious and intelligent stateswoman who loved debating public policy issues on their merits, within the framework of our democratic institutions and traditions, and rooted in our fealty as Americans to the Constitution and to the rule of law.

