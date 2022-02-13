Which seems more reasonable? Feb 13, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Legitimate Political DiscourseWhich would be legitimate political Discourse?The Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots?Liz Chaney’s work investigating an attack of hoodlums on the U.S. Capital?I think the GOP Central Committee has it backward.Donald BaileyLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags U.s. Capitol Central Committee Gop Politics Attack Hoodlum Discourse Liz Chaney Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists