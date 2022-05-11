Who is the traitor?

  • The man who stopped the Keystone pipeline yet approved the Russian pipeline?
  • The man who continues to keep the border open allowing unvetted people into the country, bringing disease, death and human trafficking to Americans as well as stealing our tax dollars?
  • The man who overturned the pro-American policies of the previous administration so he must beg our enemies for more oil?
  • The man who made the world more dangerous with the foolish decision to suddenly withdraw from Afghanistan?
  • The man who called people in the military “bastards?”
  • The man whose family cartel is in bed with China and wants to revoke the tariffs on China that protected American businesses?
  • The man who’s responsible for the highest inflation rate in 40 years?
  • The man whose approval rating is 33% overall, 26% of independent voters and 26% of Hispanics?
  • The man whose colleague paid for a false dossier that lied to the American people and never denounced it?
  • The man whose vice president was chosen because of race?
  • The man who wants to spend trillions of dollars on things he promised to do as Obama’s vice president?
  • The man whose vice president encouraged people to fund bail for criminals to be released from jail?
  • The man who surrounds himself with destructive progressive liberal Democrats whose policies are anti-American?
  • The man who belongs to a political party that wants more power and doesn’t care about democracy or the average American?

Interestingly, I think President Biden is a victim of his own political party. We all know that he’s a weak-minded, feeble man who was shoved into the presidency under questionable circumstances. The fact that Biden is malleable makes him a target of their deceit and foolish policies.

We’ve witnessed ridiculous comments and absurd behavior from a man whose best skill is reading a script. It’s sad, but devastating and destructive to our democracy.

Jean Brown

Laramie

