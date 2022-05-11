...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central
Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
The man who stopped the Keystone pipeline yet approved the Russian pipeline?
The man who continues to keep the border open allowing unvetted people into the country, bringing disease, death and human trafficking to Americans as well as stealing our tax dollars?
The man who overturned the pro-American policies of the previous administration so he must beg our enemies for more oil?
The man who made the world more dangerous with the foolish decision to suddenly withdraw from Afghanistan?
The man who called people in the military “bastards?”
The man whose family cartel is in bed with China and wants to revoke the tariffs on China that protected American businesses?
The man who’s responsible for the highest inflation rate in 40 years?
The man whose approval rating is 33% overall, 26% of independent voters and 26% of Hispanics?
The man whose colleague paid for a false dossier that lied to the American people and never denounced it?
The man whose vice president was chosen because of race?
The man who wants to spend trillions of dollars on things he promised to do as Obama’s vice president?
The man whose vice president encouraged people to fund bail for criminals to be released from jail?
The man who surrounds himself with destructive progressive liberal Democrats whose policies are anti-American?
The man who belongs to a political party that wants more power and doesn’t care about democracy or the average American?
Interestingly, I think President Biden is a victim of his own political party. We all know that he’s a weak-minded, feeble man who was shoved into the presidency under questionable circumstances. The fact that Biden is malleable makes him a target of their deceit and foolish policies.
We’ve witnessed ridiculous comments and absurd behavior from a man whose best skill is reading a script. It’s sad, but devastating and destructive to our democracy.