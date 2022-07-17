On July 13, my kids and I went to the "family friendly" (quoting the city of Laramie's ad) concert at Washington Park.

Several adults got mad at my kids for dancing — in a park — while there was music, including marching to marches.

Strangers approached my children and made them cry. One threatened to call the police — on children — dancing — in a park — while there was music.

One adult approached my crying child, whom I was trying to comfort, and persisted in harassing my children after I politely asked her to leave them alone.

Eventually, I clued in that my kids were the only children there. Some of y'all need to look up "family friendly" and do better. Next time, I will dance with my children.

If someone calls the police on people dancing in a park, and dispatch actually sends someone, I will invite the responding officer(s) to join us.

Laran Despain

Laramie

