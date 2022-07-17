Will keep dancing in the park Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On July 13, my kids and I went to the "family friendly" (quoting the city of Laramie's ad) concert at Washington Park.Several adults got mad at my kids for dancing — in a park — while there was music, including marching to marches.Strangers approached my children and made them cry. One threatened to call the police — on children — dancing — in a park — while there was music.One adult approached my crying child, whom I was trying to comfort, and persisted in harassing my children after I politely asked her to leave them alone.Eventually, I clued in that my kids were the only children there. Some of y'all need to look up "family friendly" and do better. Next time, I will dance with my children.If someone calls the police on people dancing in a park, and dispatch actually sends someone, I will invite the responding officer(s) to join us.Laran DespainLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.