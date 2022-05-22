...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming. This
includes Rawlins, Laramie, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

In 1964, all the Southern Democrats hightailed it out of town to a party that was happy to get support from anyone, all traitors welcome. How could you have Jim Crow if this new federal law targeted you?
This cancer has spread far and wide. You find it in Missouri. You find it in Michigan, Ohio and Idaho.
Gee, where don’t you find it? Smell the Supreme Court lately?
But little Wyoming takes the first prize.
Where else do people vote by 70% to put a traitor in the White House so he can watch Fox TV from the “People’s House?” You don’t think Trump is smart enough to come up with that Jan. 6 coup all by himself?
To be fair, don’t blame Little John Barrasso or the forever-disappearing Cynthia Lummis for this mess. They just vote the way Moscow Mitch tells them to vote.
It’s the Wyoming way! Little John even got the distinguished job of following Mitch everywhere, ready to clean up Kentucky messes. Look for him on the nightly news. He’s the meek little guy standing in the perfect place right behind Mitch.
Gee, wonder how the air quality is back there? Global warming!
The same thing was going on in the America of 1860. Do we need another Civil War to fix this? If so, our enemies are getting a big head start practicing with their AR-15s in churches, schools theaters and most recently our supermarkets.
Will Wyoming vote to stand up for America in 2022, or once again stab America in the back by running off Liz Cheney, the only Wyoming congressional member still possessing a backbone, placing her country first, not the traitor, Donald Trump?