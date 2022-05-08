Living in a college town brings many interesting revelations, and one of them is the astonishing degree of waste of household goods on the part of students.
At the end of a term or month (or whatever dictates rental lease expiration, one can stroll down an alley to view unopened jars and cans of food (peanut butter, jelly, vegetables, soup, stew, tuna, beans), bread, boxes of dry food, cosmetics and toiletries, school supplies and other sundries in piles near trash cans.
Sometimes my cronies and I clean, repair and take usable things to their proper places of disposition, compensating for students who have not taken care of that themselves.
I've donated furniture of all kinds, books, candles, lamps, towels and tablecloths, suitcases, vacuum cleaners, headsets, rugs, coats and jackets, other clothing and shoes — once even a brand new pair of women's outdoor boots, in the retail box with tags still attached.
Among the non-standard items have appeared flats of 48 eggs, U.S. and foreign currency (not much) and adult toys
(please don't ask).
Sofas are particularly dismaying, abandoned near dumpsters without regard for the consequences, which include dirt, rips, windblown stuffing and decay while the piece remains there for months, degrading under adverse weather.
One day, I saw a student drive away from a rental with a sofa strapped to the top of his car.
"Wonderful!" I thought. “He's taking care of it."
But as I watched, he drove a couple of blocks away and dumped the sofa next to a dumpster at a large apartment building (I'm looking at you, red Taurus).
As for cleaning tools such as mops, they seem to be used once upon moving out and then thrown away.
I'm sorry to say the young people — not your kids, of course, but someone's kids — also are throwing away gifts from their loved ones.
I've seen heavy blankets, laptop cases, soup mix, blank journals, DVDs, wool comforters, college paraphernalia and other nice items often damaged by their intermixing with garbage.
And bicycles, often still chained to racks, where they are of no use to anyone as they deteriorate.
Parents and grandparents, I address this to you: Can we help to bring a halt to this waste on the part of the next generations? Don't we know better?
Then let's share our wisdom regarding thrift and resourcefulness. Or are our children following our own model of irresponsibility? Then let's reform and set a better example.
And students, please take some trouble and make a plan. There are several ways to donate your unwanted items. Find out how to do it in your area and follow through before you leave.
Robin Hill
Laramie