Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Maine wreathmaker Morrill Worcester was left with a surplus of wreaths during the holidays.
Mr. Worcester arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery.
This effort grew into the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America which, along with their local fundraising partners, sponsored more than 2 million wreaths in 2019 placed at locations around the world.
Once again this year, the Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution and the Laramie Valley Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol have joined to raise money to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery.
In 2020, even with the challenges of COVID and thanks to the generosity of many local people, businesses and organizations, we placed more than 200 wreaths.
Wreaths are $15 each, and there are several ways to buy. A GoFundMe page, where you can search for WAA-Greenhill and be directed to our page. You also can order wreaths online at wreathsacrossamerica.org, selecting Greenhill Cemetery and the fundraising organization you wish to support.
You also can order wreaths directly through our DAR chapter or make a donation at one of our fundraising events.
The deadline for ordering wreath is Dec. 1, and Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18, when volunteers will gather together at 11 a.m. at Greenhill to lay the wreaths.
For more information on buying wreaths or volunteering to place them, visit our Facebook page or email waa-greenhill@charter.net.