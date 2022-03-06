As a Miss Wyoming 2022 competitor and friend of Emma Broyles, the current Miss America, I would like to address the criticisms of Greg Johnson in a column published Feb. 27 titled, “It’s past time for a Miss America makeover.”
The Miss America organization has taken major steps recently to ensure it is no longer a beauty pageant, but rather a scholarship competition where women are judged on their intelligence, opinions, ambitions and accomplishments, not on physical appearance.
The swimsuit category has been eliminated and the evening gown category has been changed to “Red Carpet,” meaning competitors can wear a gown, business suit or anything they feel confident in.
The talent category was highly targeted by Johnson as being “a colossal display of minimal talent,” when in reality it is a display of impressive skills taking years of training. For example, the 2020 Miss America, Dr. Camille Schrier (who has a dual Bachelor of Biochemistry and Systems Biology as well as a Ph.D. in Pharmacy), performed a catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide as her onstage talent.
The issue is no longer with the program or the women competing, the issue is with people such as Johnson who criticize women for presenting themselves, no matter the form. If women choose to walk the runway in a swimsuit they are sexualized, ridiculed and degraded. Once women express opinions, take a stand or demonstrate their intelligence and talent, they are equally shamed, heckled and disliked.
To quote Johnson, “Who really watches the Miss America pageant for the contestants’ personalities? Probably the same people who read Playboy for the articles.”
The Miss America nonprofit supports women pursuing higher education by awarding local, state and national recipients with hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships. If that is not empowering women, I am not sure what is.
Miss America is actively in the process of what Johnson so belittlingly described as a “makeover.” The true makeover, however, needs to be focused on people such as Johnson who paint themselves as feminists, but realistically see women as sexual objects whose voices do not deserve to be heard.