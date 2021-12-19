It should come as no surprise that Wyoming was shunned when asking for any monies from the Biden administration and the Build Back Better program.
As a state, we have openly decided to contest any mandates from said administration, to the point where we held a special session of the Legislature and spent a bunch of taxpayer dollars to enact a single, basically worthless, piece of legislation.
I know the battle will continue raging about COVID-19, masks and mandates. Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong. But continued, open resistance will meet, as it did in this situation, with a snub from Joe and Chuck and Nancy, et al. Simple as that.
I’m not saying they are right. It’s clear this administration is inept. The president can hardly read the teleprompter.
He tells us the inflation is temporary, then shuts down domestic energy production and asks the Middle East if it can help. Seriously? Attempting to pass a bill for trillions we don’t have is inflationary. Raising wages is, by definition, inflationary. All these attempts to give away money we do not have is, by definition, inflationary.
And the real victims of big inflation are those who need help the most. The rich will survive, the rest suffer.
Politics is what it is. Nobody in D.C. has a clue about this stuff. They don’t really care because it’s not their money. In fact, it isn’t anybody’s money because it isn’t there.
We can grumble about rising prices and keep thinking the current administration is all right. It isn’t, and it isn’t going to get better.
Back to my point.
Anybody paying attention could have seen this coming. Moronic or not, the powers that be aren’t going to send a bunch of money Wyoming’s way when we openly challenge their ideals.
So I would suggest we quietly, under the radar, keep fighting the fight (if we must) without the fanfare. Then we might actually get some of the funds and provide some of the energy everyone still uses.
Choices have consequences. Wyoming needs to make better choices.