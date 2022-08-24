I read Saturday's letter from Derek Mancinho about party switching for the primary election.
At first I chuckled, and then recognized how his letter is based in a really odd understanding of "true freedom." It's the last sentence that caught my eye. It reads, "By the next primary election, we need to amend the law about last-minute party affiliation changes if we want true freedom in our voting process."
The letter claims that party switching prior to an election "undermines" the primary election of the opposing party. There is a surface logic to this idea, but if context is taken into account, then what the letter proposes restricts the freedom to vote.
As of July, Wyoming had 71% Republican voters. This is the real-world context within which we select candidates for office. As a registered Democrat in today's hyper polarized political climate, my vote has no say in who gets elected at the state level — governor and secretary of state, and federal-level offices like the U.S. Senate and House representatives.
If we take away the right to switch parties, then we restrict "true freedom in our voting process" to Republicans in the primary.
As a citizen and voter, I want my vote to count. If I can help keep candidates I consider kind of wacko out of office by voting for a more moderate Republican, why shouldn't I be able to?
I think that because Wyoming is so heavily Republican that the current primary system needs changing. Rather than having party primaries, we ought to change to rank choice voting.
Then, the primary would be open. I can vote for anyone in any party. The top two candidates move on to the general election. This makes state political parties less powerful and citizens more powerful, regardless of party affiliation.
Rank choice voting is a more fundamental understanding of "true freedom in our voting process."