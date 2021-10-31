This coming Tuesday, the Albany County commissioners will hold a public hearing to make decisions on upgrades to the Casper Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone. This has been a long public process with numerous meetings and hearings.
In a time of growing international fear over adequate potable water, our community is on the cusp of stepping up the protections for our clean local supply.
These new regulations will more accurately define the boundaries where the aquifer is vulnerable, preventing hazardous operations and chemicals in areas near the city that are likely to be developed.
By eliminating provisions allowing for the expansion of non-conforming uses (uses that are no longer allowed in the APOZ), we can prevent future contamination.
The new rules make the regulations clearer and easier to understand. Lot size minimums will be increased in the aquifer recharge zone, which will lessen the pollution from septics, road run-off, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and other potential pollutants.
Scientific data will be used where aquifer boundaries are determined for siting of homes, wells and septics.
These regulations are a good step toward protecting the irreplaceable heritage for our progeny for generations to come.
If you can, attend the hearing in person or by Zoom. Please take just a few minutes to email your support to the Albany County Commissioners at commissioners@co.albany.wy.us, or use the public comment page on the county’s website.
There are no do-overs. If we pollute our drinking water, we can’t un-pollute it. Cleanup is expensive and never as good as new. So much of the world doesn’t have clean water. We should treasure and care for our resource.