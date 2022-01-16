You have to be born to be pro-abortion
A letter in last Sunday’s Boomerang about pro-lifers needs to be addressed.
To think that people of faith don’t care about families and children shows the total ignorance of the issue by pro-abortionists.
People of faith established hospitals, universities, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, youth crises centers, homes for pregnant girls and thousands of other services to local communities as well as internationally. Christians birthed a nation to protect liberty and inalienable rights.
Science is not at odds with faith practices. We have a knowable God, and therefore a knowable world.
Scientists affirm that life begins at conception. This means all the instructions to create and sustain life are present at conception: developing body organs, establishing reproductive systems, creating neurological systems and producing skin to keep it all together. Science also affirms that it is human life. The heartbeat can’t happen without evidence of neurological function.
The Bible does speak about abortion with the admonition to not murder (original Hebrew). The Left’s hypocrisy is promoting the killing of the innocent (abortion) and yet objecting to killing the guilty (capital punishment). Human life has been so cheapened by a Criminal Justice system where the victims receive little or no justice at all.
Life is precious. Purposefully taking a life requires extremely grave consequences, including death. It’s not revenge, but justice.
The Bible verse you quoted dealt with a group of people — Amalekites — that shamelessly attacked Israel as well as other evil things. They are referenced in other passages. God judged them as pure evil and needing to be destroyed. Much like the allies in World War II in destroying Nazi Germany. God had other peoples destroyed for practicing child sacrifice, for instance. We all know about Sodom and Gomorrah’s destruction.
Christians believe that God loves his creation, but people forget about God’s judgment against evil. He sets the rules. Our society’s ignorance regarding biblical teaching and the establishment of liberty is so sad. Our moral compass is being eaten away by liberals who delight in attacks on people of faith while wallowing in their ignorance.
Jean Brown
Laramie
Jan. 6 was a very big deal
The column you published Jan. 12 downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021 (by Dave Simpson) does our republic a disservice.
Intent is an important element of any crime. The stated intent of those assaulting Congress that day was to prevent the certification of the election of the president of the United States, including erecting a gallows and calling for the execution of the vice president.
Yes, that is a very big deal, “an assault on democracy,” in the words of Wyoming’s thoroughly conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
The violent rejection of a fair and democratic election by supporters seeking to keep a defeated leader in power is called an attempted coup. Were this to have occurred in any other country, U.S. condemnation would have been immediate and universal.
The columnist reminds us of other acts of mayhem over the last few years, like this was just another reprehensible example of political protest run amok; like driving over peaceful demonstrators in Charlottesville or torching buildings in Kenosha.
Wrong. This was the first time in our 250-year history that U.S. citizens violently attempted to overturn the results of an election.
Now is the time for a renewed commitment to the Declaration of Independence and the “consent of the governed,” for a commitment to one another that we will resolve our differences through peaceful elections rather than civil war. Downplaying the significance of Jan. 6 is a deep insult to our democracy, to our United States of America, and to all 155 million Americans who cast their votes in good faith in 2020.
Bern Hinckley
Laramie
Can Trump be counted on to defend us?
We know that President Trump watched the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the Capitol building on TV for six hours before he called the rioters off.
We know that the world is becoming a more dangerous place and that we are facing national security challenges daily.
We need a strong commander in chief. But, my fellow patriotic Republicans, if Trump couldn’t even face his supporters on Jan. 6, how could he ever defend us during a national security crisis?
Sue Favret
Laramie
It’s hard to admit to being conned
As we move past the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, those of us in evidence-based reality remain baffled as to how so many of our fellow citizens seem incapable of accepting the simple truth that Trump lost.
I would offer a simple explanation for their continued delusion: It is very hard to admit that you have been conned.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie