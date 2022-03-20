Homeowners in Cottonwood Estates, Richards Park, Corthell Hill, Alta Vista, northern Indian Hills, West Laramie beyond the 130/230 split and other low-density residential neighborhoods should be aware that the Laramie City Council is seeking to downzone their neighborhoods, destroying their character and harming property values.
Original Ordinance 2044, now heading for second reading, would essentially eliminate all single-family zoning in the city of Laramie. It would permit and encourage the subdivision of lots into smaller, high-density blocks; allow infill development that doesn’t fit into existing neighborhoods; increase congestion, noise and traffic; and allow construction of homes with no garages — inevitably leading to junk-filled yards, vehicles and trailers in yards and on streets.
City bureaucrats following fads and builders eager to increase their profits claim that these measures would make housing more “affordable.” However, there is zero evidence that they have had this effect anywhere they’ve been tried.
The housing allowed by the ordinance would, in fact, cost more per square foot than existing construction and would likely put into service as rentals rather than as permanent residences. Requirements such as mandatory separate electrical metering for accessory dwellings also would needlessly increase the cost of living in these units.
When someone puts his or her life’s savings into a home, he or she is entitled to assurances that government won’t drastically change the rules, thus destroying the character of the neighborhood in which they chose to live and devaluing their property.
Residents whose properties are zoned R1, LR, and RR should protest loudly to the City Council, asking that it abandon this attempt to rip the rug from beneath them. Council members should either vote down this ordinance or — if they continue to believe false claims that tiny lots, inadequate parking and the ability of developers to cut corners mean “affordable housing” — create new zoning categories for undeveloped areas rather than capriciously change the rules for existing zoning districts.
They can then pursue this unwise experiment without harming the quality of life of constituents whose interests they were elected to represent.