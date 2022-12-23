When the Colorado Springs terrorist’s father learned his son murdered five people, Aaron Brink said, “They started telling me about a shooting, and then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ But he’s not gay, so I said, ‘phew,’” relieved his son was a mass murderer, not gay.

Hate rides a continuum. Not all haters become killers, but haters radicalize some to kill.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

