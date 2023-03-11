It was a crazy circle I couldn’t get out of. That is how I remember the first time I drove in a roundabout. The other drivers sped in and out, changing lanes with confidence. The rush of the cars pushed me into the comfort zone of continuing to circle a couple of times without venturing to the exits. Finally, on the third try, I clicked on my blinker, moved into the turning lane and maneuvered through my exit. Eureka! I felt relief!

How many times do we get stuck in the roundabout of life?

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

